Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MST At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 8 miles north of Mammoth, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.