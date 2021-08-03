Cancel
Cibola County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Highlands, West Central Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CIBOLA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Acoma Pueblo, or 17 miles southwest of Laguna Pueblo, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cibola County.

alerts.weather.gov

