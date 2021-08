Many companies are planting roots in the northern sectors, but Shakeel Mehdi has his eyes on the south and east as he considers where to park his next franchise location. Mehdi is a Little Caesars franchisee based in Plano, and now he’s looking to expand to two more locations in Fort Worth and the Mesquite, Garland areas. He said these areas are underserved and are ripe for a business like Little Caesars.