BLUE BEETLE: COBRA KAI Star Xolo Maridueña In Talks To Play Jaime Reyes In HBO Max Movie

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 4 days ago

Blue Beetle may have found its lead, with Cobra Kai breakout star Xolo Maridueña reportedly in talks to play Jaime Reyes. According to The Wrap, the 20-year-old actor, who plays Miguel Diaz on Netflix's mega-popular Karate Kid spinoff show, has entered negotiations to step into the role of the young hero. The DCEU has featured a few prominent Latino characters in the past, but this marks the first time a standalone movie will spotlight a Latino lead.

www.comicbookmovie.com

