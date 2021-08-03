BLUE BEETLE: COBRA KAI Star Xolo Maridueña In Talks To Play Jaime Reyes In HBO Max Movie

July may be America's birthday month, but August is when America is getting all of its gifts from HBO and HBO Max. Among HBO's new releases in August is the presidential docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (Aug. 3), looking back on one of our greatest (your opinion may vary) presidents. Then for a look at that American work ethic, check out Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (Aug. 2), a humorous docuseries about a news station in Nevada. America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, kicks off a new season of Hard Knocks (Aug. 10), and the big movie release of the month is The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), which has a big American flag in its trailer so it must be saying something about our dear old country.