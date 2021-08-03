BLUE BEETLE: COBRA KAI Star Xolo Maridueña In Talks To Play Jaime Reyes In HBO Max Movie
Blue Beetle may have found its lead, with Cobra Kai breakout star Xolo Maridueña reportedly in talks to play Jaime Reyes. According to The Wrap, the 20-year-old actor, who plays Miguel Diaz on Netflix's mega-popular Karate Kid spinoff show, has entered negotiations to step into the role of the young hero. The DCEU has featured a few prominent Latino characters in the past, but this marks the first time a standalone movie will spotlight a Latino lead.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0