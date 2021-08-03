Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

eClinical Solutions' CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, Honored Among the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, is pleased to announce that CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, was selected to the PharmaVOICE 100. He is featured in PharmaVOICE magazine's annual July/August issue showcasing inspiring individuals in the global life sciences industry. The 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 cohort are visionary leaders who have driven the life sciences industry forward throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Clinical Research#Enterprise Software#Ceo#Eclinical Solutions#Prweb#Eclinical Solutions Llc#Pharmavoice#Edc#Ai Ml#Raj Eclinical#Eclinicalsol Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Herndon, VAWashington Technology

Geospark co-founder returns to CEO post

Geospark Analytics, the commercial geospatial technology company launched roughly four years ago, has appointed one of its co-founders to return to the CEO role. Founder and Executive Chairman Omar Balkissoon will primarily focus on ensuring the continuous iteration of Geospark’s flagship artificial intelligence and machine learning product as CEO, the company said Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Executive Profile: CNote CEO and Co-founder Catherine Berman is bridging the investment wealth gap

Catherine Berman founded CNote following a career in the traditional financial industry, starting off in venture capital and then serving as the managing director at Charles Schwab on the strategy side. She says that she “was investing in diverse teams before it was popular to invest in diverse teams.” Berman later founded CNote in 2016, and the company has grown 200% in the past two years alone. The goal of the company is to provide the pipeline for large financial institutions and wealthy individuals to allocate money and investments into historically underserved communities. The company develops strategies that allow its investors to have a better return on investment than the more traditional nonprofit and government investments. Closing the economic wealth gap is no small feat, but Berman is confident in CNote’s abilities to make a real difference.
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

Stanley Lapidus, Founder and Former Chairman & CEO of Exact Sciences, Joins PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley N. Lapidus, founder and former Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS), has joined its majority owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”) as Vice Chairman of Lucid’s Board of Directors.
Businessmartechseries.com

RESHAPE Powered by Insider announces “A Conversation with President Barack Obama” moderated by Insider Co-founder & CEO, Hande Cilingir

RESHAPE, the world’s largest leadership and experience virtual summit, powered by Insider, will bring together a community of 10K+ attendees to start conversations around building reciprocity between consumers and brands and rewriting the experience code. Insider, a leading SaaS company making cross-channel, individualized experiences a reality for B2C brands everywhere,...
Vancouver, WAgeekwire.com

Tech Moves: Life Science Washington CEO to retire; Hootsuite hires new CMO; and more

— Life Science Washington President and CEO Leslie Alexandre will retire at the end of the year. She has led the life sciences trade association since 2016. Alexandre will retire as the life sciences market booms across the Pacific Northwest. Just last week Vancouver, Wash.-based company Absci went public, and Seattle-based Icosavax plans to have its IPO this week.
BusinessNews-Medical.net

Fortis Life Sciences acquires nanoComposix

Fortis Life Sciences has completed its acquisition of nanoComposix, a premiere nanomaterials company focused on solutions for assay development and diagnostics. Since 2004, nanoComposix has built one of the most comprehensive nanomaterials portfolios in the industry. nanoComposix’s nanomaterials are used in a wide array of Life Sciences applications, including drug delivery, diagnostics and imaging, as well as industrial applications.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Covéa Insurance Names Furness CEO; BHSI Hires Chubb’s Alder-Smurthwaite; Pritchard Promoted at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

This edition of International People Moves covers appointments at three insurers: Covéa Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. A summary of these new hires follows here. Covéa Insurance, the UK underwriting business of French mutual insurer Covéa, announced the promotion of Adrian Furness as chief executive...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. Ranked Sixth Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking for the twelfth year in a row. Noted for its superior managed services and custom software solution development through a process driven, customer-centric approach, IT Solutions jumped up three places this year — from #9 to #6.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies. Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk...
Scottsdale, AZbirminghamnews.net

Surgio Health Secures Contract Award With Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide contract with Premier Inc., a market-leading group purchasing organization (GPO). Effective June 1, the new contract award allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Andrew Fischer, CEO and Co-founder at Choozle

Andrew Fischer, CEO and Co-founder at Choozle talks about some best practices that can help marketing teams and advertisers optimize their multichannel efforts in a digital-first environment:. _____. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Andrew, tell us more about the Choozle story…. Starting back in 2012, Choozle’s mission was to...
Businessaithority.com

Qure4u And VasoTechnology Announce Go-To-Market Partnership For Digital Health Solutions

The collaboration aims to bring strategic expertise as well as digital front door and virtual care solutions to healthcare organizations in the US and abroad. Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, announces a strategic partnership with VasoTechnology, a subsidiary of Vaso Corporation and a nationwide solutions provider that offers a best in breed suite of healthcare imaging services and managed network services. Together the companies have already begun supporting the evolving needs of healthcare organizations through the delivery of best-fit digital health solutions and strategic expertise.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Why the life sciences leave people of color behind

As COVID-19 has rampaged across the country, it has laid bare the stark racial divides in American medical care. Black and Latino people are more likely to be infected with the coronavirus, are hospitalized with it at nearly three times the rate of white people, and have died of it twice as often, federal figures show. People of color have been more hesitant to get vaccinated, whether it’s due to a lack of access or distrust of a system with a history of misleading and mistreating Black patients. The medical establishment has been exposed for neglecting to invest in public health – and for failing to pay enough attention to poverty, pollution and other societal problems that disproportionately harm racial minorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy