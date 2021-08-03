For Kathleen Madigan, Vegas snowstorm really was a mirage
Kathleen Madigan’s Vegas comedy career hearkens to a club that no longer exists, a hotel that has been renamed, and a weather pattern rarely experienced. Madigan, appearing at 10 p.m. Friday in the “Aces of Comedy” series at Mirage Theater, once co-headlined with Lewis Black at Catch a Rising Star at Bally’s. Madigan recalls this booking took place the early 1990s. Catch was a club in the hotel’s underground walkway, opening in 1988 and running for about a decade before relocating to MGM Grand.www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 0