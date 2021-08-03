Wenham Christian College Asks Supreme Court To Take On Religious Freedom Case
A private Christian college on the North Shore asked the Supreme Court Monday to protect its freedom to decide who can teach at the school. In 2016, Gordon College in Wenham declined to promote a professor of social work after eight years at the institution despite the unanimous recommendation from the faculty Senate. Professor Margaret DeWeese-Boyd sued the school, alleging discrimination and that such a denial was due to her vocal opposition to the school's policies aimed at LGBTQ students and staff.www.wgbh.org
Comments / 0