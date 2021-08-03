Cancel
Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe's 75th anniversary celebration canceled amid new COVID-19 spike

By Laura Place lplace@santamariatimes.com
Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of Guadalupe's 75th anniversary celebration have decided to cancel the Aug. 8 event as COVID-19 cases rise once again throughout Santa Barbara County. Planning for the event began in June after the retirement of the state's tier system as COVID-19 cases dropped. Organizers at nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe planned to draw in 2,000 attendees with vendors, food, activities and concerts along a mile-long portion of Guadalupe Street open only to pedestrians and bikers.

santamariatimes.com

