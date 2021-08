Kennedy Swedick, a 14-year-old from Altamont, shot a 2-over-par 75 Wednesday and made the 36-hole cut at the Girls Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. Swedick was tied for 96th after an opening-round 80 but climbed 26 places with her second-round score. Her 36-hole total of 9-over 155 was tied for 70th. The top 70 and ties advanced to the third and fourth rounds, to be played Thursday and Friday.