7-day average of daily US COVID-19 cases surpasses last summer’s peak, CDC says

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenters for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. was higher than last summer’s peak, which occurred months before any vaccines were authorized and widely available. Cases in the U.S., based on that weeklong moving average, reached...

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Public HealthNew York Post

One dose of Pfizer vaccine may protect COVID-19 victims from reinfection: study

People who had COVID-19 may only need one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be “sufficiently protected” against getting the virus again, a new study says. The research, published in JAMA Network Open on Friday, compared the antibody levels of people who’d previously been infected with those who hadn’t been, after one and two doses of the double-dose Pfizer.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The CDC Says That COVID-19 Reinfection Becomes Two Times More Plausible for the Unvaccinated

Getting infected with COVID-19 for the second time is a reality that we have to deal with. Although it was considered an almost impossible scenario at first, the coronavirus can reinstall into someone’s organism after a while. It’s still uncommon, but it can occur. However, let’s look at the bright side: we have another reason to be more careful regarding our health.
Massachusetts StateBerkeley Beacon

Massachusetts reports daily average of 447 coronavirus cases in last seven days

Between July 20 and July 26, Massachusetts reported an average of 447 COVID-19 cases each day. In the same seven-day period, the death toll rose by 26. Cases reached an individual day high of 586 on July 23, after a low of 366 on July 20. The numbers reported on July 26—1,243 new cases—include the data from July 23 to 25, due to the fact that the Department of Public Health does not report new numbers over weekends; thus, this data has been excluded from the seven-day high.
Florida Statewcn247.com

Florida virus cases soar, hospitals near last summer's peak

MIAMI (AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge. Local officials are d calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions. A large hospital system in Jacksonville said Thursday that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point. In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off rom last year's of close to 10,200 cases.
Utah Statekjzz.com

July 27 data: 7 more COVID-19 deaths, Utah averaging more than 600 new cases daily

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted seven more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday from five counties, including a man and a woman in the 25 to 44 age range. None of the seven killed were over 84 years of and only two were older than 64. The deaths were counted from Davis, Millard, Salt Lake, Uintah and Washington counties bringing the total number killed in the state by coronavirus to 2,441.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer

Nevada on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with the most recent figure just below the peak of the second wave of coronavirus infections last summer. Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 1,143 people hospitalized with...
Public HealthEssence

COVID-19 Delta Variant Reportedly ‘A Thousand Times’ More Infectious

“We’re seeing very fleeting contact leading to transmission,” said Dr. Jeanette Young. The Delta variant of COVID-19 was first discovered in December 2020 in India, according to Yale Medicine. As more information unfolds while we adjust to the ever-evolving idea of normal, we’re preparing for what may be another wave of the pandemic due to the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.
Public Healththesource.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Rivaling Last Summer’s Pre-Vaccine Numbers

The seven-date average of coronavirus cases in the United States by day has passed the peak of last summer when a COVID-19 vaccine was not available. CNBC reports a seven-day moving average of 72,790 cases on Friday. The number provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is higher...

