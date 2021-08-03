With ballot question, tech companies could put the future of the gig economy in voters’ hands
A coalition of tech giants is officially setting its sights on Massachusetts as the latest battleground in the fight over the status of gig economy workers. They plan to file on Wednesday a ballot question that would allow them to continue classifying Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash drivers and deliverers as independent contractors, not employees while granting the workers some new benefits.www.bostonglobe.com
