This Week in Theme Park News: Indoor Masks Return as Covid Surges in Orlando

Maybe someday we’ll be able to talk about theme parks without talking about Covid. A few months ago it seemed like we were on the right track, but between stagnant vaccination rates and mutations like the Delta variant, we’re seeing an explosion of Covid that’s even bigger than last year in some states. And the heart of the current outbreak is Orange County, Florida—the home of Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and many of the other theme and amusement parks found around Orlando.