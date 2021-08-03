Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Animas, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cotton City, Animas and Windmill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH