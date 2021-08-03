Cancel
San Juan County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains, Southeast Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanding, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blanding and White Mesa. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 40 and 56. Utah 95 between mile markers 113 and 121.

alerts.weather.gov

