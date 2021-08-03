Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Gila County; White Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MST At 530 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Fork, or 16 miles south of Show Low, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include North Fork, Fort Apache Reservation and White Mountain Apache Reservation.