Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Rock Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this thunderstorm. This will cause significant ponding on highway 430. Please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of .

alerts.weather.gov

City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
#Special Weather Statement#18 11 00#Doppler
