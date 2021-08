A 23-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for warning women about the subtle signs of having an ovarian cyst. "If I can even help one person from this video!" Kayley Reese, aka @thesavvykay, wrote in the caption of her post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times. Reese starts the video by sharing a clip from TikTok user @ashhventure. In it, @ashhventure gestures at her pelvis and says, "this is normal for me. I've always had this bump, no matter what I do."