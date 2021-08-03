Cancel
Andalusia, AL

Jones seeking Senate Seat

By Huck Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, is campaigning to make a change in venue in Montgomery in 2022. Jones currently serves as the representative for District 92, which includes Covington County and parts of Escambia and Coffee Counties. Jones will vacate his seat in the House to run for the Alabama Senate District 31. Sen. Jimmy Holley is retiring, and Jones is seeking the GOP nomination for Holley’s district in the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary. District 31 includes Pike, Coffee, Covington and part of Dale County.

