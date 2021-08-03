Cancel
Public Safety

Judge Andrew Napolitano Ousted by Fox News Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Ellise Shafer
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Andrew Napolitano, a legal contributor for Fox News, is no longer employed by the network following allegations of sexual harassment. In a complaint filed on Monday, a 27-year-old Fox News associate producer alleged that Napolitano has “sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News.” The plaintiff, whose name is John Fawcett, claims that he reported Napolitano’s misconduct to Fox News’ human resources department but they did not take any immediate action against him.

