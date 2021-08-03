Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs wreck injures 1

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) – One person was injured when a semi collided with an SUV in Council Bluffs Monday afternoon. Council Bluffs Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2020 Mack semi hauling a loaded dump trailer was westbound on Vets Highway when an eastbound Honda CR-V turned left at the intersection with 24th Street and collided with the semi. The SUV was attempting to travel northbound on 24th at the time of the accident. An investigation determined the traffic light was yellow when both vehicles entered the intersection.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Council Bluffs, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Council Bluffs, IA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Honda Cr V#Suv#Traffic Accident#Council Bluffs Police#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy