Council Bluffs wreck injures 1

(Council Bluffs) – One person was injured when a semi collided with an SUV in Council Bluffs Monday afternoon. Council Bluffs Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2020 Mack semi hauling a loaded dump trailer was westbound on Vets Highway when an eastbound Honda CR-V turned left at the intersection with 24th Street and collided with the semi. The SUV was attempting to travel northbound on 24th at the time of the accident. An investigation determined the traffic light was yellow when both vehicles entered the intersection.