Knicks' Derrick Rose: To re-up with Knicks

Rose and the Knicks agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $43 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. It's a relatively hefty price to pay for Rose, who will turn 33 in October, but the guard proved his worth last season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 50 appearances for the Pistons and Knicks. Rose has struggled to find a permanent home since leaving Chicago in 2016, but he was an excellent fit with the Knicks in his second tour with the franchise. Over a 20-game stretch to close the regular season, Rose averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 made threes in 28.3 minutes per game off the bench. While the Knicks fell to Atlanta in Round 1 of the playoffs, Rose went for 17, 26, 30 and 18 points over the first four games of the series, respectively.