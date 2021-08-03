Bulls' Alex Caruso: To play in Windy City

Caruso agreed Monday to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Caruso has gained somewhat of a cult following from Lakers fans over the past four years, but he's proven to be one of the league's better defensive guards with some secondary playmaking upside. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 6.4 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19.9 minutes. In Chicago, he has potential to play a sixth-man role in the backcourt, playing reserve minutes behind newly-acquired Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. That said, he probably only has upside as a deep-league flier in fantasy.