Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqTyf_0bFm4CaC00
Former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7), shown April 22, 2018, helped guide the Raptors to their only NBA title in 2019. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.

League sources told ESPN, USA Today Sports and the Miami Herald on Monday that Lowry agreed to a three-year contract worth about $90 million as part of the sign-and-trade agreement. It remains unclear who the Heat traded away to facilitate the deal.

Lowry, who helped guide the Raptors to their only NBA championship in 2019, later confirmed his intention to sign with Miami on social media. In joining the Heat, Lowry will team up with close friend Jimmy Butler and All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

The 35-year-old Lowry, a six-time All-Star selection, leaves the Raptors as the franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers, assists, steals and triple-doubles. He has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 960 career games with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Raptors.

The Heat also agreed to bring back restricted free agent Duncan Robinson on a five-year, $90 million pact, his agent told ESPN on Monday. The deal, which is the largest ever for an undrafted player, includes an early termination option in the fourth year.

Undrafted out of Michigan in 2018, Robinson averaged 13.1 points over 72 games last season, shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

Pelicans' Lonzo Ball to the Bulls

Also Monday, the Chicago Bulls reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire point guard Lonzo Ball as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

Ball's agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that Ball will join the Bulls on a four-year, $85 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade agreement. It remains unclear who New Orleans acquired in the deal.

The 23-year-old Ball will join Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as Chicago tries to become competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Ball averaged a career-best 14.6 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field last season. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft spent his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before being shipped to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Suns' Chris Paul, Jazz's Mike Conley to remain with teams

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul and Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley both will return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 season.

Paul agreed to stay in Phoenix on a new four-year contract that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents told ESPN on Monday. The 16-year veteran averaged 21.8 points and 8.2 assists for the Suns during their run to the NBA Finals this past season.

Conley, meanwhile, agreed to return to the Jazz on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, his agents told ESPN.

The 33-year-old Conley later announced his decision to re-sign with the club on social media, writing: "Blessed to continue this journey with the [Jazz]!"

Cavaliers retain center Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers reached an agreement with restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen on a five-year, $100 million contract, his agents told ESPN on Monday.

Allen, who was part of the James Harden blockbuster trade earlier this year, averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 51 games with the Cavaliers after the trade.

Allen, who is entering his fifth season in the NBA, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
157K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Free Agency#The Miami Heat#Espn#Usa Today Sports#The Miami Herald#The Heat Lowry#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Chicago Bulls#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend: Denise Garcia

Lonzo Ball is one of the more polarizing names in the NBA and that’s mainly because of the family he comes from. The Ball’s have been in the public spotlight for many years thanks to Lavar Ball, who is outspoken as ever. The family has also had their own show for years called “Ball in the Family”, which debuted on Facebook Watch in 2017. But, Lonzo has made a name for himself in the league thanks to his impressive playmaking and ability to score the rock. Off the court, Lonzo has been in a relationship for quite some time now. In this post, we’re taking a look at Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend, Denise Garcia.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: Kyle Lowry traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

When it comes to summer shakeups and transactions, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active teams in the entire association. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations to the recent trade that landed Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, the Cs have been unbelievably busy and, what makes this all the more interesting is that we’re still in the early stages of the NBA offseason.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy