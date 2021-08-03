Applicants seeking rental assistance increase locally as federal eviction moratorium ends
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Millions of families could be forced out of their homes across the Kansas City metro as federal eviction protections ended over the weekend. Lawmakers failed to extend an eviction moratorium shielding households from back rent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged for the eviction moratorium last September to help stop the spread of coronavirus by keeping people in their houses.www.kctv5.com
