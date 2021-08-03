Barney, where are you? Missing bull on the lam in Moriches area for two weeks

Suffolk County’s most wanted animal remains on the lam nearly a full two weeks after running away from a Moriches farm and escaping certain death and slaughter. Barney, the large black bull nicknamed after the farm’s Barnes Road address, remains hidden from human sight tonight in an expansive grassy field in the Moriches, Shirley, Mastic area, rescuers said. He has access to plenty of water and food, and a safe sanctuary awaits him New Jersey.