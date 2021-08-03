Latin American and Caribbean research contributions to tackle challenges posed by brain diseases
Every year there are nearly ten million new cases of dementia globally, of which Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is the most common form, accounting for around 60-70% of cases. This special supplement, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, focuses on the challenges posed by brain disease and presents significant research contributions from Latin America and the Caribbean that address these challenges to help improve the lives of individuals with AD.www.news-medical.net
