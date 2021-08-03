X’s to play in Winnipeg without majority of players due to low vaccination rate

RICHMOND — After struggling to get players vaccinated, the Washington Football Team is having trouble containing the virus. Washington placed All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and tackle David Sharpe on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list — bringing the franchise’s total to six players who are now sidelined in training camp because of protocols. In addition to the two linemen, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Chris Miller, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and tackle Cornelius Lucas are on the list. A player who goes on the list has either tested positive for the virus or has been deemed a close contact to someone who has it.