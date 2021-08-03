Cancel
Sioux City, IA

X’s to play in Winnipeg without majority of players due to low vaccination rate

By Noah Sacco
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to COVID-19, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have spent all of the season on the road, having played their home game in Jackson, Tennessee. The team was given the ‘OK’ on July 22 from Canada health officials to resume home games in Winnipeg. Good news for the Goldeyes, not such great news for Sioux City, whose majority of players have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

