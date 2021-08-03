Cancel
Matt Damon says he never used 'f-slur' and he stands with LGBTQ+ community

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 4 days ago

Matt Damon has issued a statement clarifying that he does not and did not use the homophobic "f-slur" in his personal life, after causing controversy over the weekend when he said in an interview with the Sunday Times that he stopped saying the word months ago. In a statement provided...

ew.com

Comments / 0

