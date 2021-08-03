Severe Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Galveston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chambers; Galveston THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GALVESTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
