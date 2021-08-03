Cancel
Mental Health

Staying mentally active as you grow older may delay onset of Alzheimer's by up to 5 years

Union Leader
 5 days ago

Keeping your brain active later in life may delay by as much as five years the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia. Research published in the journal Neurology found that cognitively stimulating activities that involve seeking or processing information — such as reading books, magazines or newspapers, writing letters, playing card games, board games or checkers, and doing puzzles — seemed to add dementia-free time to older people’s lives.

