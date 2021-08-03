BS-Oronoko Twp Fire Dept gets $500k Federal grant for new radios

The Berrien County Health Department is warning about a rising rate of COVID-19 in the community over the past few weeks. On Facebook, it says according to the CDC’s Indicators and Thresholds for Community Transmission, Berrien County is still in the moderate, or yellow, category this past week, with 44.2 new cases per 100,000 people and a percent of positive tests at 6.1%. However, the department writes the county “could very likely move to the ‘substantial’ (orange) category by next week if current trends continue.” Van Buren and Cass counties are at that level. The Berrien County Health Department says “we all have to use the tools available to make a difference.” It advises those who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and notes the unvaccinated should be wearing masks indoors. The department says increasing “vaccination rates will help us turn the tide against COVID-19 as well as drastically reduce the chance of severe illness or death from the virus.”