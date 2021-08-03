Cancel
BS-Oronoko Twp Fire Dept gets $500k Federal grant for new radios

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be easier for Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township firefighters to communicate with other departments and each other, through a Federal grant just announced. The money will be used to upgrade fire department communications systems. U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire...

