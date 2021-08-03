Bedford Marketplace Sold: Will the Sale Make a Difference to Tenants or Shoppers?
The Bedford Marketplace on The Great Road has been sold for $53 million, according to an article in a regional commercial real estate publication. The Real Reporter said in a July 30 article that the buyer is RPT Realty, a Manhattan-based real estate investment trust that owns 50 open-air shopping centers in 15 states. Almost half of the properties are in Florida and Michigan. The only other holding in the Northeast is Northborough Crossing.www.thebedfordcitizen.org
