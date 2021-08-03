Bedford Marketplace Sold: Will the Sale Make a Difference to Tenants or Shoppers?

One of my fond childhood memories is of going with my mother on a Saturday morning to the Raleigh, NC farmer’s market. I’m not sure whether we called it a “farmer’s market” at the time. It took place in a cavernous warehouse, always delightfully cool on a torrid Raleigh morning, and I especially delighted in the fish vendors’ stalls and their gleaming wares. On other days we shopped at the precursor of the supermarket, the local “Piggly Wiggly, a small neighborhood store with limited stock.” (I didn’t encounter a supermarket until my early teens.)