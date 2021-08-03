Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, MA

Bedford Marketplace Sold: Will the Sale Make a Difference to Tenants or Shoppers?

By Mike Rosenberg
Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bedford Marketplace on The Great Road has been sold for $53 million, according to an article in a regional commercial real estate publication. The Real Reporter said in a July 30 article that the buyer is RPT Realty, a Manhattan-based real estate investment trust that owns 50 open-air shopping centers in 15 states. Almost half of the properties are in Florida and Michigan. The only other holding in the Northeast is Northborough Crossing.

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
512
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Bedford, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Make A Difference#Manhattan#Energy Efficiency#The Bedford Marketplace#The Real Reporter#Rpt Realty#Urban Properties#Marshalls And Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Real Estate Transfers ~ July 16, 2021

Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 80 Carlisle Road, a 6 room Cape Cod on 1.02 acres, built in 1959:. Sold by Bonnie Porter-Couto on 6/28/2021 to Jeffrey Porter for $145,000. 28 Chelmsford Road, a 6 room Cottage on 0.30 acres, built...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Dot’s Reading Room: Farmers’ Markets Offer Fresh Food and Community Connections

One of my fond childhood memories is of going with my mother on a Saturday morning to the Raleigh, NC farmer’s market. I’m not sure whether we called it a “farmer’s market” at the time. It took place in a cavernous warehouse, always delightfully cool on a torrid Raleigh morning, and I especially delighted in the fish vendors’ stalls and their gleaming wares. On other days we shopped at the precursor of the supermarket, the local “Piggly Wiggly, a small neighborhood store with limited stock.” (I didn’t encounter a supermarket until my early teens.)
Lexington, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Only One More Hurdle Before Redevelopment Gets Underway at 310 The Great Road

The Conservation Commission last week gave Lexington Realty Holdings the go-ahead to continue with its proposal for a mixed-use development at 310 The Great Road. The site for many years has been home to a now-defunct Papa Gino’s restaurant. The new owner plans to tear down the building and erect a new structure, with a ground floor of commercial space and two floors of residences.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Further Summer Paving and Tentative Start Dates

~ Submitted by the Bedford Department of Public Works. Bedford’s Department of Public Works summer road maintenance agenda—micro-paving, ‘fog seal’, full-depth reclamation, and ‘mill & overlay’—continues around town through mid-September. Please note that the following dates and weeks are tentative and the DPW will post updates on its website as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy