Bulls to Sign Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls have stayed busy in free agency, beginning the madness by acquiring Lonzo Ball via sign-and-trade . Now, they have reunited Ball with former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso .

The Bulls look great on paper with Ball, Caruso, and Zach LaVine as the top offensive threats alongside Nikola Vucevic as well.

Caruso will bring his sneaky good ball skills to a team that has long been in need of experienced players and help build a solid supporting cast around LaVine. It’s worth mentioning that Coby White remains on this teams as well, giving Chicago lots of depth heading into next season.

Caruso spent four seasons in Los Angeles and shot above 41% from the field in every single one of those seasons. He helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship during their bubble run in 2020.

