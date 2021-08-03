The New York Knicks were known to have interest in the top free agents this offseason , just like any other year only to see a handful of them find homes sooner than later. New York’s first outside addition comes in signing Evan Fournier to a four-year deal, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The contract could be worth as much as $78 million over the four years.

New York entered free agency with roughly $53 million in cap space and they’ve spent much of it quickly. In addition to Fournier, the team agreed to re-sign Nerlens Noel , Derrick Rose , and Alec Burks .

Fournier spent the majority of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic until last season when he was traded to the Celtics. Through 42 total games last season, the shooting guard averaged 17.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.3% from three.

New York is coming off their first playoff appearance since the 2013 campaign and the addition of Fournier should certainly help them make their second-straight postseason this upcoming year.

The post Knicks Signing Evan Fournier to Four-Year Pact appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .