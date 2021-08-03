Cancel
Hopkins, MN

Jasmine Jean-Marie Smith-Sharp

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Smith-Sharp, Jasmine Jean-Marie age 26, Journeyed to the Spirit World on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 2012 and also from The University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's Degree in Child Psychology. Jasmine currently was in graduate school working on her Master's Degree. She was an outgoing person who was a great Mother. Jasmine's greatest joy was being a mother! She enjoyed the outdoors, arts and crafts and being with her family. Jasmine was very family / friend oriented. Survived by a daughter: Esme; her parents: Danielle Smith and John Olson; siblings: John Jr. (Papa)., Jayden, Jaeda, Dajon and Adrianna; grandparents: Robert Sharp II, Tudi Smith, Greg & Sandy Littlejohn and Sharon Braden; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her father Robert Sharp III and grandparents Jean McConnell and John Wright. Funeral service 3:00 P.M. Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at The Edina Funeral Home, 5000 W. 50th Street, in Edina. Visitation at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 P.M. Serving the family Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted 320-485-4447 chilsonfuneralhome.com.

