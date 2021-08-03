Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Michael O. Schroeder

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Schroeder, Michael O. On Friday, July 30, 2021, Michael O. Schroeder passed away surrounded by family. Mike was born September 20, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Ira and Dolores Schroeder. He served in the United States Marines for 4 years, stationed in San Diego, California and Okinawa, Japan. He graduated from the University of Missouri with Masters Degrees in Forestry and Math. On September 20, 1967 he married Ann Braznell at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, Missouri. Mike and Ann moved to Minnesota in 1973 where he began his career in computer programming. Mike was known for his love of music, camping and nature, martial arts, and his girls. In the early 1990s, he was diagnosed with Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS), a degenerative neurological disease. In typical Mike and Ann fashion, they decided that God wanted them to show how to live the best life even with a horrible disease. They traveled and created lasting memories. As his disease progressed, Mike continued to laugh and smile and his growing family surrounded him with never- ending love and caring. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Dolores and younger brother Joe. He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughters Jean (Chris), Christy (Jim), Amy (Micki), and Wendy (Chris). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren Katie(Colten), Matt, Billy, Megan, Molly, Brady, Matthaeus, Sarah, Tage, and a great-grandchild expected in December. Also survived by siblings Sue (Jerry), Pete, Dan (Kathleen), John (Marlene), and sister-in-law Mary Ann. A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2021 at 2pm at Presbyterian Church of the Way in Shoreview, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Masks are required Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in recognition of Mike Schroeder. Washburn-McReavy.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Memorials#The Old Cathedral#Primary Lateral Sclerosis#Private
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Marilynn Christine Schroeder [1944 - 2021]

Pastor Marilynn Christine Schroeder, who served United Methodist congregations and whose passion was involving children in services, died Thursday at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. She was 77. She died of apparent heart failure after a long bout with pulmonary hypertension and scleroderma, said Paul Schroeder, her...
Public Healthbeatportal.com

Paul Johnson has Passed Away after Battle with COVID-19

The global dance music community mourns the passing of the legendary Chicago house music icon. The Chicago house music legend Paul Johnson has died at 50 following his battle with COVID-19. A statement made today on his official Facebook page wrote, “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9 am.” Just under three weeks ago, Paul Johnson announced his diagnosis and was being treated in a Chicago intensive care unit, providing his followers with multiple video updates from his hospital bed.
Radcliff, KYNews Enterprise

John O. Hicks

John O. Hicks III of Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff, formerly of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Central Kentucky. John was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late John Oliver and Dorothy Reifenstahl Hicks and was married to Deborah Jean Rogers on Sept. 5, 1970. He was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Hillsboro High School and a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Business.
Denton, TXunt.edu

O. Henry Collection

The O. Henry Collection consists primarily of the short stories of William Sydney Porter (1862-1910), written under his pseudonym, O. Henry. Each story is available as it first appeared in the popular magazines of the day, and these and other stories published posthumously can also be found in first edition compilation books, and later as part of his collected works. In addition to published materials, the collection also contains handwritten letters, photographs, legal documents, newspaper articles, artifacts, and maps drawn and signed by Porter.
Rochester, NYgoodmenproject.com

O Captain, My Captain

The transition to family life was a tough one for me. I had barely been responsible for myself when my son was born and my wife had to leave her job to be a full-time mom. I found myself very suddenly responsible for the health and well-being of two people. I had just quit the band and found a “real” job months before and with that came a new found depression, one I had not yet experienced, as I watched my hopes and childhood dreams wither under the pressure of raising a family and holding down a steady job.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4

A-struck out for Smyly in the 5th. b-flied out for Rodríguez in the 6th. c- for Cabrera in the 7th. d-singled for Rondón in the 7th. e-doubled for Martin in the 8th. f-struck out for García in the 9th. E_Bader (2). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 7. 2B_Heredia (24), Pederson (5),...
Performing ArtsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

NEW YORK — (AP) — Group reunions on Zoom have rarely become the fuel for good art. But one has created a musical — actually 10, to be precise. Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. So she tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to help create “Together Apart,” a collection of 10 mini-musicals that explore moments during the year. There are also songs by Grammy-winner Gordon Chambers.
LifestyleDaily Advocate

O Beautiful for Spacious Skies

My wife and I recently returned from a vacation. We drove west. The Grand Canyon, Petrified Forrest, Painted Dessert, an Ice Cave, and a volcano were all stops we made in the American Southwest. God has blessed me with the opportunity to see most of the United States. I have...
Petskingsriverlife.com

The Keepers By Jeffrey B. Burton: Review/Giveaway/Guest Post

This week we have a review of The Keepers by Jeffrey B. Burton along with a fun guest post by Jeffrey about his adopted dog Milo. Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to purchase it from Amazon and an indie bookstore.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Swanson 2 (27), Edman (27). HR_Pederson (3), Riley (23), Knizner (1). Reyes pitched to 5 batters in the 8th. HBP_Toussaint (Carlson), Cabrera (Pederson), Reyes (Duvall), J.Miller (Swanson). WP_Toussaint. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Tumpane.
Performing ArtsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

NEW YORK — (AP) — Group reunions on Zoom have rarely become the fuel for good art. But one has created a musical — actually 10, to be precise. Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. So she tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to help create “Together Apart,” a collection of 10 mini-musicals that explore moments during the year. There are also songs by Grammy-winner Gordon Chambers.
Performing ArtsPosted by
WOKV

Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

NEW YORK — (AP) — Group reunions on Zoom have rarely become the fuel for good art. But one has created a musical — actually 10, to be precise. Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. So she tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to help create “Together Apart,” a collection of 10 mini-musicals that explore moments during the year. There are also songs by Grammy-winner Gordon Chambers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy