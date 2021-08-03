Schroeder, Michael O. On Friday, July 30, 2021, Michael O. Schroeder passed away surrounded by family. Mike was born September 20, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Ira and Dolores Schroeder. He served in the United States Marines for 4 years, stationed in San Diego, California and Okinawa, Japan. He graduated from the University of Missouri with Masters Degrees in Forestry and Math. On September 20, 1967 he married Ann Braznell at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, Missouri. Mike and Ann moved to Minnesota in 1973 where he began his career in computer programming. Mike was known for his love of music, camping and nature, martial arts, and his girls. In the early 1990s, he was diagnosed with Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS), a degenerative neurological disease. In typical Mike and Ann fashion, they decided that God wanted them to show how to live the best life even with a horrible disease. They traveled and created lasting memories. As his disease progressed, Mike continued to laugh and smile and his growing family surrounded him with never- ending love and caring. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Dolores and younger brother Joe. He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughters Jean (Chris), Christy (Jim), Amy (Micki), and Wendy (Chris). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren Katie(Colten), Matt, Billy, Megan, Molly, Brady, Matthaeus, Sarah, Tage, and a great-grandchild expected in December. Also survived by siblings Sue (Jerry), Pete, Dan (Kathleen), John (Marlene), and sister-in-law Mary Ann. A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2021 at 2pm at Presbyterian Church of the Way in Shoreview, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Masks are required Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in recognition of Mike Schroeder. Washburn-McReavy.com.