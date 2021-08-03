George 'Shabs' Shabatura
Shabatura, George "Shabs" age 77, of Plymouth, MN passed away on August 1st. George was born to Walter Shabatura and Ann Shabatura (Ryoppy/ Ryappy) in Minneapolis, MN. He was a 1962 graduate of West High School before serving as a SSGT in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was passionate about cars, computers, poker, and especially his children, Zach Shabatura and Shayna Shabatura. He was also a dynamite bowler. They will carry on his memory, sense of humor, and stubbornness. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 29th at 1pm at his home, 4214 Hemlock Ln. "Th-th-that's all, folks!"www.startribune.com
