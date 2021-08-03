James Francis Weldele
Weldele, James Francis age 83 of rural Buffalo. Survived by his loving wife: Judy, children: Danny (Adrean) Weldele, Debbie (Sinisa) Djukic and Diane (Jamie McCue) Toohey; grandchildren; great grandchildren; a sister: Mary (Doug) Quady; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Fred Jr and Clara, sisters Lorraine (Vernon) Spike, Catherine (Jack) Rachel, and brother Bill Weldele. Visitation Wednesday, August 4th 4-7 pm AT THE CHURCH. Further visitation at the church on Thursday, August 5th one hour prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 5th 11 am St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Serving the family The Peterson Chapel Buffalo 763-682-1363 thepetersonchapel.com.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0