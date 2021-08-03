2024 IOL Isendre Ahfua receives Oregon offer after dominant SNL performance

The Ducks offer list following Saturday Night Live continues to grow as standout 2024 IOL Isendre Ahfua received an official offer from the Ducks on Monday. Ahfua was dominant at SNL taking home the “Alpha Dog” status from DuckTerritory’s Alpha Dogs from Saturday Night Live, saying, “While it was tough to see all of the trench work, it was impossible to miss the impressive day 2024 offensive lineman Ahfua put together. Not only did the 6-foot-5 330 pounders not lose many reps, but he was hardly moved all day either. It’s easy to see why Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn have all already offered the rising sophomore from Seattle.”