2022 safety Damani Dent earns Oregon offer

By Jared Mack
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offers do not stop. This time Damani Dent, another Alpha Dog from SNL has earned a scholarship from Oregon. The current Akron Zips commit was extremely impressive at Saturday Night Live. Duck Territory was equally as impressed, having this to say, “Arguably the biggest diamond in the rough of the day came in the form of three-star safety Damani Dent of Jacksonville (Fla.). There might not have been a more consistent performer in 1-on-1 reps than the Akron commit. He was physical at the line of scrimmage, quick in recovery, and broke up numerous passes. While his current offers list features schools like Georgia State, Eastern Kentucky, and Florida A&M, it seems highly likely bigger schools come calling soon — possibly even the Ducks.”

