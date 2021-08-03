Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Griffith mask mandate ‘ridiculous’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPsg0_0bFlw8ot00
Griffith

Councilman will attend meetings virtually until requirement is removed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE – Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced on Monday that all visitors to county buildings will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, and at least one member of County Council has made it clear he will not support the mandate.

Councilman Walter Griffith informed Crocamo in an email he copied to members of the media that he will not attend meetings in person “until this ridiculous mandate is removed and people are permitted to come to their house ‘the courthouse’ freely and make their own decisions to wear a mask.”

“Please be advised that I am refusing to be mandated to wear a mask by the Acting County Manager,” Griffith writes in the email. “Please also advise if Chairman McGinley will not be permitted to be in the Clerk of Council office without a mask.

“I believe the vaccine works and I was also vaccinated for COVID-19 with the understanding that it protects me and others from getting COVID-19.”

While the vaccines have been reported to be highly effective, it is still possible to contract the virus and pass it on to others even when vaccinated.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he has tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Although he is suffering mild symptoms, Graham told the Associated Press that he was “very glad” he received the vaccine.

Crocamo issued the mandate Monday afternoon in a post on the county’s Facebook page and in an email to department heads and the media.

“In light of the Center for Disease Control’s designation of the Level of Transmission in Luzerne County as SUBSTANTIAL and to provide critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate Luzerne County government, beginning August 3, 2021, all County employees and all visitors to the Luzerne County Courthouse or County buildings must wear a face mask or face covering while on the premises or you will be denied entry and access,” the email reads. “Acceptable forms of face coverings, specifically covering the nose and mouth areas, include cloth coverings, scarfs, or bandannas.”

The number of cases and the infection rate in Luzerne County has been rising for the past few weeks.

The average number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the county for the previous 14 days has risen to 91 as of Monday. The county low was 20 on July 24, 2020, and July 14, 2021. The state Department of Health reported 26 new cases of coronavirus in the county on Monday and 913 in the state. Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,748 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,121 cases and 321 deaths.

Griffith also linked the mandate for county buildings to unrelated issues, complaining about the border crisis and campaigning being done by council members.

“The government has a double standard at the CDC where it wants us to wear a mask yet does not MANDATE we close the border,” the email reads. “There are several members of council that will be campaigning for election and not mandated to be masked.”

Comments / 4

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Luzerne County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Cdc#County Council#The Clerk Of Council#The Associated Press#The Level Of Transmission#Department Of Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

COVID-19 increase looks like another surge, countywide and in ZIP codes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s starting to look like a full-blown COVID-19 surge in Luzerne County after a week in which the daily counts went from 30 on July 31 to 61 on Friday. The 14-day increase per 100,000 residents, tracked by the Times Leader for more than a year, shot up from 77 to 133 in the same stretch. Which ZIP Codes are the hot spots this time?
Plains Township, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Plains Twp. Fire Department receives federal grant

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Plains Township Fire Department was awarded a $93,104 federal grant to purchase a system to capture and extract diesel fumes from both firehouses. U.S. Rep. Matthew Cartwright, D-Moosic, Friday announced the funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance...
NFLPosted by
Times Leader

Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state’s first Black and first openly gay senator. A suburban anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women’s group.
HomelessPosted by
Times Leader

Their view: The ban on evictions can’t become permanent

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. President Joe Biden’s decision to bypass Congress and extend the moratorium on evictions for two more months may be unconstitutional, but as a practical matter, keeping it in place through September is reasonable. It will give states and localities time to distribute unspent pandemic relief funds to renters.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Elmy released from federal prison

WILKES-BARRE — With less than a year to go on his sentence, former county corrections counselor and one-time Wilkes-Barre Area School Board President Louis Elmy was released from a federal prison in West Virginia. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Elmy was transferred Thursday to either home confinement or...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Diamonds to United Way for focus on disadvantaged children

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday’s paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It’s a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Times Leader

Senate Dems rallying behind Biden’s $3.5T budget vision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats across the political spectrum seem near the unanimity they’ll need for the crucial first step toward their $3.5 trillion vision of bolstering health care, education, family services and environment programs. From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right,...
HomelessPosted by
Times Leader

Widely debated cases help spark federal Phoenix police probe

PHOENIX (AP) — The case of a homeless Black Muslim man who died while being restrained by officers after he tried to carry his tiny service dog into a public bathroom may have helped prompt the U.S. Justice Department this week to launch a widespread civil rights probe into the Phoenix police force, his family and their attorney says.
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

GOP leaders reverse push for California recall endorsement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two powerful California Republicans urged members of the state GOP Friday to withhold an endorsement in the upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The California Republican Party has been squabbling over whether to anoint a single candidate with its stamp...

Comments / 4

Community Policy