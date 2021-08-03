Lebron James Caught On Video Shoving A Fan At An Usher Concert

Looks like Lebron flopped again…

Just kidding, but a video went viral on social media of Lebron James shoving a fan while he was enjoying an Usher concert.

Now in the video, you can’t hear anything either Lebron or the random dude said, but the shove from James did look a little unnecessarily hostile.

It looks like the guy was just approaching the basketball star, when James let out a light shove as he was heading towards the exit.

Regardless of your stance, the internet went absolutely bonkers.

Keep your head on a swivel out there folks.