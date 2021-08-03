Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa agrees to pay $5K to protesters banned from Capitol

Editor's Note: The video above is from July 1, 2020.

An Iowa panel has voted to settle a lawsuit and pay five protesters who supported the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged constitutional rights violations when they were banned from the Iowa Capitol grounds.

The State Appeal Board on Monday approved a recommendation by state lawyers to pay Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus $5,000 each and their attorney $45,000.

The five were arrested July 1, 2020, when a scuffle broke out with police officers at the Capitol.

After the arrests, the Iowa State Patrol told the five protesters that legislative leaders ordered them banned from the grounds. The judge must approve the settlement to finalize it.

