Galveston County, TX

Confirmed tornado over Crystal Beach, NWS says

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago

A tornado was spotted over Crystal Beach on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service .

It's unclear if the tornado caused any damage.

The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Galveston County and southeastern Chambers County until 7:30 p.m.

The NWS said the storm was located about 15 miles northeast of Galveston Pier 21 and was moving east at 20 mph.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the NWS said in an alert.

The NWS said the tornado was expected to be over Rollover Pass and Gilchrist around 7:10 p.m. and then over the Bolivar Peninsula at about 7:30 p.m.

A waterspout was spotted just offshore near Anahuac, the NWS said. It was moving east at about 15 mph.

