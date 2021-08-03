Cancel
New York City, NY

Coronavirus Update NYC: Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination

By Eyewitness News
Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

Equinox announced Monday it will require all members, employees and riders at its Equinox clubs, SoulCycle Studios and officers in NYC to be vaccinated.

The company said people have until early September to comply.

"We have always made the health and safety of our communities our top priority, and we will continue to do so in partnership with infectious disease experts as well as local governments," said Harvey Spevak, Equinox Group Executive Chairman and Managing Partner. "We have a responsibility to take bold action and respond to changing circumstances with urgency. We encourage other leading brands to join us in this effort to best protect our communities."

This comes the same day that Congressman Adriano Espaillat and NYC Councilman Mark Levine called on the city to require public venues like bars, clubs and restaurants to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"We're not acting fast enough to slow this, the truth is that in public settings, like nightclubs, like movie theaters, you should assume there's a good chance someone there is carrying the virus," Levine said.

Levine said that by taking action, the city will give people an incentive to get vaccinated.

He said vaccinations have plummeted since three months ago.

