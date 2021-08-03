Cancel
Report: Atlanta United requests permission to interview Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda for head coach job

By Joe Patrick
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of news breaking midday Monday that Atlanta United head coaching target Paulo Fonseca had rejected the club’s contract offer, the club is now requesting permission from the Seattle Sounders to speak with assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda about the position. Pineda is clearly a highly regarded assistant to...

Gonzalo Pineda
Brian Schmetzer
Paulo Fonseca
