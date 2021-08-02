New York Landlords Ask Court to Block State Eviction Moratorium By Amy Howe

WASHINGTON, DC — August 2, 2021 — Telling the justices that “the courthouse door has been barred to New York’s landlords” “for more than sixteen months and counting,” a group of New York landlords asked the Supreme Court to block a state moratorium on residential evictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal district court dismissed the landlords’ challenge, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit rejected the landlords’ request to put the moratorium on hold while they appeal, prompting the landlords’ emergency filing with the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.