Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency

By TIM REYNOLDS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint guards were the immediate focus when the NBA's free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams. Lowry and the...

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson ink new deals, per report

Kyle Lowry will join the Miami Heat on a three-year deal worth $90 million through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While full terms on the deal are not yet available, Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Raptors may receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal. Miami had attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Trade Latest? Kawhi Leonard Back To Clippers? Kyle Lowry Free Agency Spots?

Bradley Beal, Los Angeles Clippers, Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, National Basketball Association, Paul George, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Andrew Wiggins. NBA rumors are hot as the NBA offseason progresses and the NBA draft is this week! Wizards star Bradley Beal requested a trade and many have the Warriors as a team in the mix to acquire him. Kawhi Leonard rumors have been swirling about him signing with a new team this summer but could he return to the Clippers and run it back with Paul George? Speaking of NBA free agency, where will Kyle Lowry be playing next season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham breaks down all the latest NBA news and rumors. SUBSCRIBE NOW to Chat Sports as we’ll be LIVE for the 2021 NBA Draft at 7p ET on Thursday night!
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pelicans pursuing Kyle Lowry for similar role as Chris Paul in Phoenix

David Griffin hopes to make a huge offer to veteran free agent point guard Kyle Lowry, sources say, in an effort to import the type of leadership that Chris Paul brought to the Suns last year in morphing them into contenders. Green fits with that plan. He and Suns coach Monty Williams are deeply aligned and have the same relationship-based approach to coaching. Williams and Green were teammates in Philadelphia 18 years ago, then Green played for Williams in New Orleans a decade ago.
NBAESPN

NBA free agency 2021: How Chris Paul's return shifts the Phoenix Suns' road map

What does Chris Paul's new four-year deal mean for him and the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns?. After declining a player option worth $44.2 million, Paul will stay with the Suns by agreeing Monday to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, his agents, Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal gives Phoenix a bit more financial flexibility this season but could imply greater future luxury-tax payments.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Pelicans have space to pair Kyle Lowry and Zion Williamson, but other appealing options exist

The New Orleans Pelicans paid a steep price for their newfound cap flexibility. They moved down from No. 10 to No. 17 in a strong 2021 NBA Draft and gave up an extra first-round pick in the process, but it was well worth it to wipe the two worst contracts on the team off their books. With Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in New Orleans, the Pelicans were looking at no more than $13 million or so in cap space. After Monday's trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, they are closer to $37 million. Aside from Kawhi Leonard, they should have the spending power to sign any free agent in this class.
NBANOLA.com

NBA free agency: What would the addition of Kyle Lowry do for the New Orleans Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans undid many of the mistakes they made last offseason by dumping two bad contracts to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. By moving down seven spots in Thursday’s draft and sending a 2022 first-round pick (acquired from the Lakers) to Memphis, the Pelicans were able to avoid paying Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe $35.1 million next season, thereby creating significant cap space ahead of free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Spencer Dinwiddie If They Miss Out On Kyle Lowry In Free Agency

The Miami Heat were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks just one season after they made the NBA Finals. It is clear that this is not the outcome that the Heat wanted, and now they have to go back to the drawing board to improve their roster. During the 2020-21 playoffs, the Miami Heat struggled with getting consistent scoring from the roster, and it seems as though finding some more offense should be a priority in free agency.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry trades under NBA investigation for tampering

While Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball are already members of two different organizations, it appears the NBA will be investigating the sign and trades that saw the respective players join the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls because of potential tampering, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. Basically, tampering suggests that teams, coaches,...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Chris Paul to decline $44.2 million player option, become unrestricted free agent, per report

The Phoenix Suns were one of the biggest surprises of the 2020-21 NBA season as they made their way through the Western Conference and advanced to the NBA Finals. While they received contributions from players up and down their roster, it was the addition of Chris Paul that most pointed to as the move that took what was a promising, young roster and pushed them over the top.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Pelicans, Heat, And Mavericks At The "Forefront" Of Kyle Lowry Free Agency Chase

Kyle Lowry is a former All-Star point guard that will be hitting free agency. It is clear that Lowry is entering the latter stages of his career, but his game has aged like fine wine. This season, Kyle Lowry has averaged 17.2 PPG and 7.3 APG, and he clearly has some good years left in him. He has helped win a championship for the Toronto Raptors during his time there, and now he could leave for greener pastures, as Toronto looks like they're headed for a rebuild.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry is the All-Star addition Miami Heat waited for, but did they wait too long?

At Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat introductory press conference in 2019, Pat Riley was already being asked about the next move. At the time, Russell Westbrook was being thrown around. Chris Paul became a name after he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder and looked to be on a mere layover. A lot of names get connected to the Heat. They're a first-class organization in a glitzy city with unwavering eyes on winning. Butler, as the prevailing sentiment went, wasn't enough on his own to turn Miami into a contender.
NBAYardbarker

Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry Could Become a Reality During NBA Free Agency

The Miami Heat have always been able to make splashes during free agency. From Shaquille O'Neal to LeBron James to Chris Bosh to Jimmy Butler, the Heat have always landed their man. With the start of free agency this evening, they could have their sights set on All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. According to an ESPN report, there is interest. SI.com writer Chris Mannix said "there is momentum for Lowry to join Miami."
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Chris Paul considered $100M offer from Pelicans before re-signing with Suns, per report

When Chris Paul declined his $44.1 million player option for the 2021-22 season, the assumption was that his re-signing with the Phoenix Suns on a multi-year deal was a formality. But it appears Paul considered at least one other substantial offer, with Brian Windhorst reporting on his "Hoop Collective" podcast that the New Orleans Pelicans threw three years and $100 million at Paul.
NBANBC Sports

CJ McCollum elected as Chris Paul's successor as NBPA President

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been named the new President of the National Basketball Player's Association, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. Marc Stein first floated CJ's name as a potential successor for Chris Paul, who decided to not run for a third term. In March 2021, McCollum...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa to Raptors

Kyle Lowry has reportedly signed a three-year, $85 million deal to join the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In return, the Raptors will receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, the team announced Friday. Miami attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.

Comments / 0

