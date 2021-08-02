Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency

Bradley Beal, Los Angeles Clippers, Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, National Basketball Association, Paul George, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Andrew Wiggins. NBA rumors are hot as the NBA offseason progresses and the NBA draft is this week! Wizards star Bradley Beal requested a trade and many have the Warriors as a team in the mix to acquire him. Kawhi Leonard rumors have been swirling about him signing with a new team this summer but could he return to the Clippers and run it back with Paul George? Speaking of NBA free agency, where will Kyle Lowry be playing next season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham breaks down all the latest NBA news and rumors. SUBSCRIBE NOW to Chat Sports as we’ll be LIVE for the 2021 NBA Draft at 7p ET on Thursday night!
