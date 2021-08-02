Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency

The New Orleans Pelicans paid a steep price for their newfound cap flexibility. They moved down from No. 10 to No. 17 in a strong 2021 NBA Draft and gave up an extra first-round pick in the process, but it was well worth it to wipe the two worst contracts on the team off their books. With Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe in New Orleans, the Pelicans were looking at no more than $13 million or so in cap space. After Monday's trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, they are closer to $37 million. Aside from Kawhi Leonard, they should have the spending power to sign any free agent in this class.