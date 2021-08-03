Carjacking Suspect Search Causes Bridge Closure
Auburn Police say the 8th St NE bridge was temporarily closed Sunday evening while police searched for armed suspects connected to a carjacking. Three suspects armed with firearms carjacked an individual on Stuckriver Dr., near Game Farm Park. After a short pursuit with police the suspects bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot. According to online statements from resident witnesses, the suspects maneuvered over fences and through yards in an effort to evade police.auburnexaminer.com
Comments / 0