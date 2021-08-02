Cancel
Don’t Pay $80, Get a Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse with 25K Sensor for $37.99 Shipped – Today Only

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogitech’s G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse is perfect for those who like customization, and you can get one for $37.99 shipped, today only, originally $79.99. Featuring 11 programmable buttons and onboard memory that enable you to assign custom commands as well as up to five ready to play profiles directly to the mouse. You can also remove or add up to five 3.6 grams weights inside the mouse for personalized balance tuning. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

